Online registrations open for 15th IDEX and NAVDEX exhibitions in 2021

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Nov, 2020) The Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Company, ADNEC, has announced that registration is now open to local and international exhibitors, members of the media and visitors to the International Defence Exhibition, IDEX 2021, the Naval Defence Exhibition, NAVDEX 2021, and the International Defence Conference.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, the exhibitions will run from 21–25 February 2021 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

With both previous exhibitions seeing record turnouts, ADNEC has deployed leading technologies to ensure a fast and convenient registration process for exhibitors, visitors, and media, available at https://idexuae.ae/registration/.

IDEX 2021, NAVDEX 2021, and the International Defence Conference are organised by the ADNEC, in cooperation with the Ministry of Defence and the General Command of the UAE Armed Forces.

With over 1,300 companies from across the land, air and marine defence sectors expected to exhibit in 2021, the two events will be a key date in the global defence sector’s Calendar. Visitors can access an outstanding showcase of the latest industry developments and technologies alongside excellent opportunities for networking with decision makers, sector experts, and specialists all attending.

Building on the success of the 2019 edition and its established expertise in business tourism, the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Company is preparing to deliver a world-leading event in 2021 to the highest standards of health and safety. Registration processes will be fully digital and precautionary measures will be in place across the venue, including thermal scanners at all entrances, sterilization and disinfection operations throughout the day, application of social distancing standards, and the wearing face masks.