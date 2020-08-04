Only 0.3% COVID-19 cases in Abu Dhabi City

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Aug, 2020) The Abu Dhabi Emergency Crisis and Disasters Committee for COVID-19 Pandemic, in collaboration with the Department of Health-Abu Dhabi, has announced that there has been a major decrease in the prevalence of coronavirus in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The findings are based on the results of the rigorous virus screening initiatives and detection campaigns across the Emirate as part of the National Screening Programme.

"The initiatives, along with precautionary and preventative measures, have resulted in curbing the spread of the virus, with the percentage of confirmed cases out of total tests carried out in all regions of the emirate decreasing to 0.3 percent in Abu Dhabi City, 0.4 percent in Al Dhafra, and 0.6 percent in Al Ain City," the Committee said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Committee had announced at the end of last June that the National Screening Programme had aimed to achieve a rate of infection below one percent. It then conducted awareness campaigns in all regions of the emirate that reiterated the importance of observing precautionary measures as a national duty and responsibility to curb the spread of the virus.

"This helped in raising levels of adherence to those precautionary measures and physical distancing, thereby reducing the case ratios to their current levels," the Committee explained.

"The prime objective of the programme is to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus and limit infection via ongoing screening and providing free testing for various community groups with a range of active detection initiatives. These include home testing, as well as testing campaigns for densely populated residential neighbourhoods, industrial and workers’ areas, farms, and ranches," it added.

"The Committee will continue its efforts to maintain the progress achieved to date, in cooperation with the Department of Health and relevant entities in Abu Dhabi, until the pandemic is totally under control."

The Committee further renewed its appeal to community members to continue cooperating by adhering to preventative and precautionary measures, observing physical distancing, frequent hand-washing and sanitisation, and wearing face masks in public places in order to support ongoing endeavours to protect the health and safety of the community.