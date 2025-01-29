Open Menu

Onshur Fund Opens Application For ‘Scale Track’

Faizan Hashmi Published January 29, 2025 | 05:45 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jan, 2025) Applications are now open for the anticipated ‘Scale Track’ of the Sharjah Publishing Sustainability Fund (Onshur), offering established publishers a unique opportunity to elevate their operations and expand their global reach.

This track is specially designed to provide publishers that have aspirations for growth with a solid foundation and invites eligible candidates to register until 28th February 2025 at https://www.onshur.ae/scale-track.

The Onshur Fund is managed by the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) in partnership with the Emirates Publishers Association (EPA) and Sharjah Publishing City (SPC Free Zone), and through its three core tracks — Launch, Scale, and Disrupt — Onshur addresses the diverse needs of publishers at various stages of their professional journey.

The Scale Track aims to support sustainable growth, innovation, and competitiveness within the publishing industry, reinforcing Sharjah’s position as a global leader within the sector.

Ahmed Al Ameri, CEO of SBA, said: “Sharjah Book Authority, along with all stakeholders in the publishing industry within Sharjah, are committed to upholding the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, which stands as a beacon for nurturing culture and advancing knowledge and creative industries.

He added, “Through the strategic development of Onshur’s Scale Track under the guidance of Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of SBA, we aim to empower publishers striving for sustainable global leadership. The initiative reflects our dedication to fostering resilience and innovation within the UAE’s publishing sector while cementing its status at the forefront of the global knowledge ecosystem.

To qualify for the Scale Track, applicants must meet specific criteria, including having between 5 and 10 years of experience in the publishing industry, a catalog of 50 to 150 published titles, and a healthy financial standing. Applicants should also demonstrate a readiness and capability to scale their operations sustainably.

The journey begins with a rigorous shortlisting and interview process throughout March 2025, culminating in the announcement of selected participants by the end of the month. The programme itself will launch in mid-April, offering an intensive four-to-five-week engaging learning experience that equips publishers with the tools and connections needed to excel on the global stage.

Those selected will gain visibility at key publishing events, access funding support, and join Onshur’s distinguished alumni network, positioning themselves as leaders in the global publishing industry. With a final selection of 5 winners, these exceptional publishers will receive a comprehensive support package that includes access to funding, contracts with the Sharjah Literary Agency, and exclusive opportunities to participate in international book fairs, as well as a long term support to help them scale their publishing companies and access to high level international network of mentors.

Additional benefits include access to the Menassa distribution platform, grants from the Sharjah International Book Fair's Translation and Rights Fund, enhanced brand visibility through social media, discounted printing services with Lightning Source Sharjah, and valuable networking opportunities with industry experts. By providing participants with tailored guidance and access to key industry events, Onshur ensures that publishers are not only prepared for growth but also positioned as leaders within the global publishing ecosystem.

