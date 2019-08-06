Op-ed: Amnesty is always available to anyone returning to correct path

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Aug, 2019) By: Abdullah Abdul Karim, Director of Media Coverage, Emirates news Agency, WAM.

ABU DHABI, 5th August, 2019, (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan's decision to release many prisoners convicted of terrorism and extremism charges reflects the UAE’s keenness to embrace all citizens wishing to return to the correct path, and embodies the Year of Tolerance.

Amnesty is always available to anyone acknowledging their errors, which is a consistent policy of the UAE.

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa’s decision also highlights the keenness of the UAE leadership, and will provide those released with new opportunities to integrate into the community and become its good members.

The decision gives a message that the doors of the nation are open to those wishing to participate in its development process, motivated by integrity and commitment to good conduct.

These programmes have succeeded in reforming prisoners and correcting their behaviour, enabling them to return to a country that always remains faithful to its children, and to start a new chapter in their lives.

Reintegrating into the UAE’s society is like a birth certificate for those willing to return to their senses with sincere intentions and adherence to the right approach.

The UAE rejoices in the return of those who have demonstrated a serious desire to start a new chapter in their lives, by reconciling with themselves and their homeland.

Those who correct their false ideas regarding extremism, terrorism and hatred will find the UAE open to them at any time, as it is a country of tolerance that does not close its doors to those who have regained their senses and renounced their misguided thoughts, enabling them to return to society and to become involved in the country’s development, as useful and active members of the community.

The release of prisoners during the Year of Tolerance and Eid Al Adha affirms that the UAE accepts everyone returning to the right path and renewing their loyalty to the land of their forefathers.

It is also an opportunity to integrate them into the community, to pursue the correct approach and join the development process. Those released should become inspiring future models for others when they return to society.