UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Op-Ed: Celebrating Ties And Encouraging Collaboration, UAE And China Show The Way Forward

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 07:00 PM

Op-Ed: Celebrating ties and encouraging collaboration, UAE and China show the way forward

By Maha Al Gargawi, Vice President, Expo (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jul, 2020) Now, more than ever, international cooperation and understanding is essential for humanity to thrive, and it remains important for us to treasure and nurture our new and existing relationships.

The UAE-China Culture Week which took place virtually last week, allows us to celebrate the deep-rooted and fruitful relationships that exist between the two nations, and to look to the future with hope and optimism as we seek to further enhance our cultural, diplomatic and business ties.

Indeed, cultural exchange and sharing our ideas, achievements, innovations and future ambitions is imperative as the world seeks to rebuild a better tomorrow after the pandemic that has impacted almost every nation in recent months. Expo 2020 Dubai, when it opens in October 2021, will play a crucial role in bringing the world together, strengthening existing connections and creating new opportunities for partnership and collaboration.

The UAE and China have a strong and strategic relationship. China is now the UAE’s largest trading partner in the middle East; the UAE is an important hub for Chinese businesses as the gateway for trade within the region and beyond.

The World Exposition 2020 in Dubai is the most inclusive Expo to date, priding itself on the presence and engaging programmes from 192 countries from all around the world. Through this apolitical forum, we will be able to ensure that countries contribute in content and stories towards the main theme, "Connecting Minds, Creating the Future".

As host of its own hugely successful Expo 2010 in Shanghai, we have welcomed China’s experience in understanding what makes Expos successful.

Home of the World Expo Museum, Shanghai’s portrayals of past expositions highlights the importance of this platform as a crystallization of our times.

This commitment is evidenced by China’s enthusiastic participation at Expo 2020 Dubai, with its impressive lantern-shaped pavilion as one of the largest Country Pavilions on site. Showcasing a heritage of invention and innovation that has given the world paper, the compass, gunpowder and more, visitors to the pavilion will also discover some of China’s incredible scientific achievements and future-shaping technologies.

The China Pavilion’s theme of ‘Building a Community with a Shared Future for Mankind - Innovation and Opportunity’ supports Expo’s goal to create a platform that generates new and exciting solutions to help overcome some of the world’s most pressing issues. This is particularly powerful amongst the younger generation whom the UAE has identified as a central stakeholder in shaping the future.

As we celebrate the fruitful cultural ties between China and the UAE, we recognise that cross-cultural exchange has never been more important.

At a time when it is perhaps needed most, Expo 2020, which will open in October 2021, will bring people, cultures and nations together, from all around the world, offering an incredible global platform for us to share our history, achievements and ambitions, encouraging international cooperation and inspiring us all to create a better future.

Related Topics

World Exchange Business China UAE Dubai Shanghai SITE Hub October 2020 All From Share

Recent Stories

Shehzad Roy releases his new song

15 minutes ago

SEC approves converting some villas into nurseries

21 minutes ago

2,968 shops, 50 industries sealed over virus SOPs ..

2 minutes ago

COVID-19 Vaccine Race Accelerating as World Braces ..

2 minutes ago

US, New Zealand to Synchronize Anti-COVID-19 Effor ..

2 minutes ago

Govt reaffirmed commitment for providing quality w ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.