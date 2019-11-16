Myriad inherent messages have been delivered by the state visit paid by the Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi to the UAE on November 13-14, during which he received a warm welcome from His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Nov, 2019) Myriad inherent messages have been delivered by the state visit paid by the Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi to the UAE on November 13-14, during which he received a warm welcome from His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

The visit underscores the UAE’s unwavering determination to continue to play, along with Egypt, a significant role in establishing peace and tolerance in a region where - UAE steadfastly believes - Egypt has to remain a major power upon which Arabs rely to ward off besetting dangers and challenges.

In the meantime, the visit, which enjoyed a high-profile media coverage along with an impressive popular follow-up, is reflective of the two countries’ joint will to establish robust development partnerships, which have been translated in a number of bilateral agreements and MoUs signed during the visit. The most notable of these was the launch of a US$20billion strategic investment platform which reflects the UAE’s longstanding belief that Egypt’s security is an integral part of UAE’s and all Arab countries’ stability.

This partnership aims to establish joint strategic investment projects, as well as specialist funds and investment tools in several key sectors, including manufacturing, conventional and renewable energy, technology, food, real estate, tourism, health care, logistics, financial services and infrastructure.

The move stems from the UAE's strategy prioritising development and social services and achieving the Sustainable Development Strategy 2030 and the objectives of the Centennial 2071. It's as well going in unison with the vision of President el-Sisi to underpin the domestic economy as a key driver of stability and prosperity against the menacing threats posed by the forces of terrorism and extremism.

For his part, the Egyptian president has oftentimes reiterated that the Gulf security is an integral part of Egypt’s stability and this week’s visit re-affirms this belief that the Gulf region’s security is as important for him as Egypt’s stability.

Since the era of the Founding Father, late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the UAE has been holding an unwavering belief that Egypt’s stability is fundamental to the Arab region’s security, and therefore the Emirates has maintained generous flows of support for developmental projects across various Egyptian governorates in the fields of housing, health, solar energy, education, etc.

Wrapping up the visit, the two leaders issued a joint statement affirming that confronting the challenges and risks besetting the Arab region requires a joint Arab action, with Egypt being the cornerstone of Arab security under the current exceptional circumstances.

Last but not least, the visit was reminiscent of the late Sheikh Zayed’s historic quote purporting that he left the "love and support of Egypt in a will to his sons."