UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Op-Ed: Strategic Investment Platform Cements UAE's Longstanding Partnership With Egypt

Muhammad Irfan 21 minutes ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 12:00 PM

Op-Ed: Strategic investment platform cements UAE's longstanding partnership with Egypt

Myriad inherent messages have been delivered by the state visit paid by the Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi to the UAE on November 13-14, during which he received a warm welcome from His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Nov, 2019) Myriad inherent messages have been delivered by the state visit paid by the Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi to the UAE on November 13-14, during which he received a warm welcome from His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

The visit underscores the UAE’s unwavering determination to continue to play, along with Egypt, a significant role in establishing peace and tolerance in a region where - UAE steadfastly believes - Egypt has to remain a major power upon which Arabs rely to ward off besetting dangers and challenges.

In the meantime, the visit, which enjoyed a high-profile media coverage along with an impressive popular follow-up, is reflective of the two countries’ joint will to establish robust development partnerships, which have been translated in a number of bilateral agreements and MoUs signed during the visit. The most notable of these was the launch of a US$20billion strategic investment platform which reflects the UAE’s longstanding belief that Egypt’s security is an integral part of UAE’s and all Arab countries’ stability.

This partnership aims to establish joint strategic investment projects, as well as specialist funds and investment tools in several key sectors, including manufacturing, conventional and renewable energy, technology, food, real estate, tourism, health care, logistics, financial services and infrastructure.

The move stems from the UAE's strategy prioritising development and social services and achieving the Sustainable Development Strategy 2030 and the objectives of the Centennial 2071. It's as well going in unison with the vision of President el-Sisi to underpin the domestic economy as a key driver of stability and prosperity against the menacing threats posed by the forces of terrorism and extremism.

For his part, the Egyptian president has oftentimes reiterated that the Gulf security is an integral part of Egypt’s stability and this week’s visit re-affirms this belief that the Gulf region’s security is as important for him as Egypt’s stability.

Since the era of the Founding Father, late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the UAE has been holding an unwavering belief that Egypt’s stability is fundamental to the Arab region’s security, and therefore the Emirates has maintained generous flows of support for developmental projects across various Egyptian governorates in the fields of housing, health, solar energy, education, etc.

Wrapping up the visit, the two leaders issued a joint statement affirming that confronting the challenges and risks besetting the Arab region requires a joint Arab action, with Egypt being the cornerstone of Arab security under the current exceptional circumstances.

Last but not least, the visit was reminiscent of the late Sheikh Zayed’s historic quote purporting that he left the "love and support of Egypt in a will to his sons."

Related Topics

Technology Education Egypt UAE Abu Dhabi Driver Visit November Media All From Arab Housing Love

Recent Stories

PM Khan decides to go home

8 minutes ago

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Leader Sadaqat Ali ..

9 minutes ago

UN Probe Into Airstrikes in Northwestern Syria Loo ..

11 minutes ago

UN panel adopts resolution on minority rights as P ..

11 minutes ago

LHC will hear petition against Nawaz Sharif's name ..

34 minutes ago

Australian man survives croc attack by gouging its ..

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.