‘Op-ed:’ UAE and China mark 35 years of constructive cooperation, development and stability

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jul, 2019) While the middle East is currently experiencing daunting challenges, the upcoming UAE-China Summit will carry weight and global and political value.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, will pay a state visit to China on Sunday where he will hold talks with President Xi Jinping. These talks will add new momentum to the special Emirati-Chinese partnership that binds the two leaderships through the principles of mutual respect and confidence, sustainable development goals, and interests based on tolerance, peace, and cooperation with the international community.

The UAE-China Summit will, without doubt, be the focus of special attention in the international arena.

The visit by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed to Beijing is his fourth and comes at a time when China is celebrating the 70th anniversary of its modern renaissance. During the previous trips, especially those in July 2015 and July 2018, the two friendly countries laid down solid foundations for a strategic partnership that registered landmark economic, scientific, artistic and cultural achievements over the past 35 years.

The partnership has become a unique international model in terms of trust and reliability and forward-looking vision to serve joint interests through innovation in various spheres from trade to space exploration.

What has been achieved in areas of growth and expectations has confirmed that the exchange of high-profile visits and work of joint committees constitute the building blocks in sustainable development and regional and international stability, a target both the Emirati and Chinese leaders are striving to achieve.

On several occasions, the Chinese leader has expressed his delight at the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed for stimulating initiatives of economic development and prosperity across EuroAsia and the Middle East.

The UAE-China partnership was based and driven by the deep Emirati legacy of the founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed, and the Chinese cultural and human legacy. With the far-sighted vision of H.H. Sheikh Mohamed, the partnership has been gaining momentum.

Economically, the UAE-China Joint Economic Committee is working to strengthen cooperation in 13 vital sectors including investment, industry, infrastructure, energy, innovative industries, health, education, tourism, space and aviation.

China finds in the UAE a key gateway not only to the Middle East but also to global markets. The UAE boasts a strategic geographic location and enjoys ultra-modern infrastructure, world-class facilities and a friendly and pro-business investment environment protected by laws. All these come under the shadow of tolerance and respect for humanity and acceptance of other cultures.

The Belt and Road Initiative, BRI, came to open up a new prospect for a greater joint partnership that will propel two-way trade exchange to US$70 billion by 2020. Under the joint partnership, China will have an impactful presence in Expo 2020 Dubai driven by joint investment and a future that both countries will shape.

Sheikh Mohamed's trip to China and his talks with the Chinese president gain significant and special importance as the two leaders will confer over pressing issues and challenges besetting the region and the world at large. No doubt, the two leaders will apply wisdom, far-sighted vision, balanced openness and show commitment to humanitarian and developmental goals in handling these issues.

This will assure the world that the UAE will continue its principled approach and relentless efforts to further promote constructive and positive dialogue to establish principles of security and stability as an inevitable precursor to drive and push economic development and provide a better life not only to people in the two friendly countries but also to the entire humanity.