Op-Ed: UAE and the Palestinian Cause

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Aug, 2020) By Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi Executive Director of the Emirates news Agency, WAM.

ABU DHABI, 13th August, 2020 (WAM) -- Since its establishment, the UAE has placed the Palestinian issue at the top of its priorities and as the central cause of the Arab nation. This was gleaned from the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and sustained by the wise leadership that has, ever since, dedicated all efforts to champion values of justice and peace.

The announcement issued today regarding the full normalisation of relations between the UAE and Israel, as described by the Joint statement of the United States, the United Arab Emirates and the State of Israel, is a step towards enhancing peace in the middle East.

The UAE's role in the Palestinian Cause is still effective and obvious in all times and event, and today the joint Statement stresses" that Israel will stop annexation plan of Palestinian areas outlined in the President Trump's Vision for Peace.

Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs deemed that more annexation of Palestinian territories would have eliminated any hopes for peace in the region.

When the UAE made this decision, it does not turn back, but rather looks forward and towards the future of the region in general, which has suffered greatly from turmoil and wars. The UAE was and still is the Primary advocate of security and peace values in the Middle East in general, and in Palestine in particular.

Concurrent with this approach, the Emirati move is committed to the Arab Peace Initiative, which is aimed at establishing an independent Palestinian state and intensifying international and regional efforts aimed at achieving a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in the Middle East, in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions, the Arab Peace Initiative and the Madrid Principles.

In light of these developments, the UAE, in the words of Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, called for a return to direct negotiations between the Israelis and Palestinians as the sole parties capable of reaching a permanent and sustainable solution to this conflict.

The joint statement stressed that the two parties will continue their efforts in this regard to reach a just, comprehensive and lasting solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.