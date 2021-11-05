OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting reaffirms commitment to ensure a stable, balanced oil market

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Nov, 2021) The 22nd OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting, which held via videoconference and concluded on Thursday, 4th November 2021, reaffirmed the continued commitment of the Participating Countries in the Declaration of Cooperation (DoC) to ensure a stable and a balanced oil market, the efficient and secure supply to consumers and to provide clarity to the market at times when other parts of the energy complex outside the boundaries of oil markets are experiencing extreme volatility and instability.

The Meeting also reaffirmed to continue to adopt a proactive and transparent approach which has provided stability to oil markets. In view of current oil market fundamentals and the consensus on its outlook, the Meeting resolved to: Reaffirm the decision of the 10th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting on 12th April 2020 and further endorsed in subsequent meetings including the 19th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting on the 18 July 2021.

Reconfirm the production adjustment plan and the monthly production adjustment mechanism approved at the 19th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting and the decision to adjust upward the monthly overall production by 0.4 mb/d for the month of December 2021, as per the attached schedule.

Reiterate the critical importance of adhering to full conformity and to the compensation mechanism, taking advantage of the extension of the compensation period until the end of December 2021. Compensation plans should be submitted in accordance with the statement of the 15th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting.

The 23rd OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting will be held on 2 December 2021.