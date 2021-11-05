UrduPoint.com

OPEC And Non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting Reaffirms Commitment To Ensure A Stable, Balanced Oil Market

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 25 minutes ago Fri 05th November 2021 | 12:30 AM

OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting reaffirms commitment to ensure a stable, balanced oil market

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Nov, 2021) The 22nd OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting, which held via videoconference and concluded on Thursday, 4th November 2021, reaffirmed the continued commitment of the Participating Countries in the Declaration of Cooperation (DoC) to ensure a stable and a balanced oil market, the efficient and secure supply to consumers and to provide clarity to the market at times when other parts of the energy complex outside the boundaries of oil markets are experiencing extreme volatility and instability.

The Meeting also reaffirmed to continue to adopt a proactive and transparent approach which has provided stability to oil markets. In view of current oil market fundamentals and the consensus on its outlook, the Meeting resolved to: Reaffirm the decision of the 10th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting on 12th April 2020 and further endorsed in subsequent meetings including the 19th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting on the 18 July 2021.

Reconfirm the production adjustment plan and the monthly production adjustment mechanism approved at the 19th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting and the decision to adjust upward the monthly overall production by 0.4 mb/d for the month of December 2021, as per the attached schedule.

Reiterate the critical importance of adhering to full conformity and to the compensation mechanism, taking advantage of the extension of the compensation period until the end of December 2021. Compensation plans should be submitted in accordance with the statement of the 15th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting.

The 23rd OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting will be held on 2 December 2021.

Related Topics

Oil April July November December 2020 Market

Recent Stories

Yorkshire suspended from staging England cricket m ..

Yorkshire suspended from staging England cricket matches after racism row

17 minutes ago
 India trying to portray false sense of normalcy, d ..

India trying to portray false sense of normalcy, development in IIOJK: FO

17 minutes ago
 Houthis' Ballistic Missile Hits Residential Area i ..

Houthis' Ballistic Missile Hits Residential Area in Yemen's Marib - Source

17 minutes ago
 Four rebels, six civilians killed in east DR Congo ..

Four rebels, six civilians killed in east DR Congo

17 minutes ago
 Fritz knocks out Norrie to set up Djokovic clash

Fritz knocks out Norrie to set up Djokovic clash

47 minutes ago
 Competitions heating up in Day Two of 26th World J ..

Competitions heating up in Day Two of 26th World Jiu-Jitsu Championship in Abu D ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.