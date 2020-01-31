UrduPoint.com
OPEC Basket Price At $58.80 Thursday

Sumaira FH 30 seconds ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 02:45 PM

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jan, 2020) The price of OPEC basket of fourteen crudes stood at $58.80 a barrel on Thursday, compared with $61.04 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes (ORB) is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Oriente (Ecuador), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Islamic Republic of Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

