OPEC daily basket announced for Monday

The price of OPEC basket of fourteen crudes stood at US$64.72 a barrel on Monday, 8th July, compared with $63.55 the previous Friday, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jul, 2019) The price of OPEC basket of fourteen crudes stood at US$64.72 a barrel on Monday, 8th July, compared with $63.55 the previous Friday, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The fourteen crudes, from separate OPEC member countries, include a mix of blends and light and heavy crudes, including the UAE’s Murban.