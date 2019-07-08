OPEC Daily Basket Price Announced For Friday
Muhammad Irfan 15 minutes ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 12:45 PM
VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jul, 2019) The price of OPEC basket of fourteen crudes stood at US$63.55 a barrel on Friday, 5th July, compared with $63.43 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.
The fourteen crudes, from separate OPEC member countries, include a mix of blends and light and heavy crudes, including the UAE’s Murban.