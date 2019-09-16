OPEC Daily Basket Price Announced For Friday
Sumaira FH 14 minutes ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 01:00 PM
VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Sep, 2019) The price of OPEC basket of fourteen crudes stood at US$60.02 a barrel on Friday, 13th September, compared with US$60.51 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.
The fourteen crudes, from separate OPEC member countries, include a mix of blends and light and heavy crudes, including the UAE’s Murban.