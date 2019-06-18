OPEC Daily Basket Price Announced For Monday
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 8 minutes ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 12:30 PM
The price of OPEC basket of fourteen crudes stood at US$61.60 a barrel on Monday, 17th June, compared with $61.25 the previous Friday, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations
VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jun, 2019) The price of OPEC basket of fourteen crudes stood at US$61.60 a barrel on Monday, 17th June, compared with $61.25 the previous Friday, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.
The fourteen crudes, from separate OPEC member countries, include a mix of blends and light and heavy crudes, including the UAE’s Murban.