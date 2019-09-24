UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OPEC Daily Basket Price Announced For Monday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 12:45 PM

OPEC daily basket price announced for Monday

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Sep, 2019) The price of OPEC basket of fourteen crudes stood at US$64.51 a barrel on Monday, 23rd September, compared with US$65.30 the previous Friday, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The fourteen crudes, from separate OPEC member countries, include a mix of blends and light and heavy crudes, including the UAE’s Murban.

Related Topics

UAE Price September From

Recent Stories

5th Chief Of The Naval Staff Open Shooting Champio ..

12 minutes ago

FO rejects social media texts on Pakistan's campai ..

13 minutes ago

Seoul to Boost Humanitarian Aid to N. Korea Based ..

13 minutes ago

Southern Punjab under pressure against Balochistan

20 minutes ago

Police recover husband, wife, four children from l ..

13 minutes ago

China is an important pillar of our foreign policy ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.