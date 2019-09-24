OPEC daily basket price announced for Monday

(@FahadShabbir)

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Sep, 2019) The price of OPEC basket of fourteen crudes stood at US$64.51 a barrel on Monday, 23rd September, compared with US$65.30 the previous Friday, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The fourteen crudes, from separate OPEC member countries, include a mix of blends and light and heavy crudes, including the UAE’s Murban.