OPEC Daily Basket Price Announced For Monday

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 01:30 PM

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Oct, 2019) The price of OPEC basket of fourteen crudes stood at US$61.09 a barrel on Monday, 30th September, compared with US$62.51 the previous Friday, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Oriente (Ecuador), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

