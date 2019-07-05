UrduPoint.com
OPEC Daily Basket Price Announced For Thursday, 4th July 2019

Fri 05th July 2019

VIENNA, Austria, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jul, 2019) The price of OPEC basket of fourteen crudes stood at US$63.43 a barrel on Thursday, compared with US$62.69 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The fourteen crudes, from separate OPEC member countries, include a mix of blends and light and heavy crudes, including the UAE’s Murban.

