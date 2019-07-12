OPEC daily basket price announced for Thursday

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 16 minutes ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 02:00 PM

The price of OPEC basket of fourteen crudes stood at US$67.57 a barrel on Thursday, 11th July, compared with $66.10 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jul, 2019) The price of OPEC basket of fourteen crudes stood at US$67.57 a barrel on Thursday, 11th July, compared with $66.10 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The fourteen crudes, from separate OPEC member countries, include a mix of blends and light and heavy crudes, including the UAE’s Murban.

