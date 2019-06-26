UrduPoint.com
OPEC Daily Basket Price Announced For Tuesday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 24 minutes ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 12:45 PM

OPEC daily basket price announced for Tuesday

The price of OPEC basket of fourteen crudes stood at US$64.79 a barrel on Tuesday, 25th June, compared with $65.05 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jun, 2019) The price of OPEC basket of fourteen crudes stood at US$64.79 a barrel on Tuesday, 25th June, compared with $65.05 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The fourteen crudes, from separate OPEC member countries, include a mix of blends and light and heavy crudes, including the UAE’s Murban.

