OPEC daily basket price announced for Tuesday

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jun, 2019) The price of OPEC basket of fourteen crudes stood at US$64.79 a barrel on Tuesday, 25th June, compared with $65.05 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The fourteen crudes, from separate OPEC member countries, include a mix of blends and light and heavy crudes, including the UAE’s Murban.