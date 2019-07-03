OPEC Daily Basket Price Announced For Tuesday
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 38 minutes ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 01:30 PM
VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jul, 2019) The price of OPEC basket of fourteen crudes stood at US$63.95 a barrel on Tuesday, 2nd July, compared with US$65.71 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.
The fourteen crudes, from separate OPEC member countries, include a mix of blends and light and heavy crudes, including the UAE’s Murban.