UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OPEC Daily Basket Price Announced For Tuesday

Muhammad Irfan 16 minutes ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 12:45 PM

OPEC daily basket price announced for Tuesday

The price of OPEC basket of fourteen crudes stood at US$64.35 a barrel on Tuesday, 9th July, compared with US$64.72 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jul, 2019) The price of OPEC basket of fourteen crudes stood at US$64.35 a barrel on Tuesday, 9th July, compared with US$64.72 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The fourteen crudes, from separate OPEC member countries, include a mix of blends and light and heavy crudes, including the UAE’s Murban.

Related Topics

UAE Price July From

Recent Stories

Women shot dead by her 7 year old son in Mongolia ..

3 minutes ago

Customs intercept 14 living scorpions in E China

3 minutes ago

Giving up alcohol may significantly boost mental h ..

4 minutes ago

These diets and supplements may not really protect ..

4 minutes ago

Switching off this enzyme reversed prediabetes in ..

4 minutes ago

IMF releases first tranche of $991.4 million unde ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.