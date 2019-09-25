UrduPoint.com
OPEC Daily Basket Price Announced For Tuesday

OPEC daily basket price announced for Tuesday

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Sep, 2019) The price of OPEC basket of fourteen crudes stood at US$63.93 a barrel on Tuesday, 24th September, compared with US$64.51 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The fourteen crudes, from separate OPEC member countries, includes a mix of blends and light and heavy crudes, including the UAE’s Murban.

