OPEC Daily Basket Price Announced For Tuesday
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 hours ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 12:30 PM
VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Sep, 2019) The price of OPEC basket of fourteen crudes stood at US$63.93 a barrel on Tuesday, 24th September, compared with US$64.51 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.
The fourteen crudes, from separate OPEC member countries, includes a mix of blends and light and heavy crudes, including the UAE’s Murban.