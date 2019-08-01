UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OPEC Daily Basket Price Announced For Wednesday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 12:45 PM

OPEC daily basket price announced for Wednesday

The price of OPEC basket of fourteen crudes stood at US$65.53 a barrel on Wednesday, 31st July, compared with $64.62 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Aug, 2019) The price of OPEC basket of fourteen crudes stood at US$65.53 a barrel on Wednesday, 31st July, compared with $64.62 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The fourteen crudes, from separate OPEC member countries, include a mix of blends and light and heavy crudes, including the UAE’s Murban.

Related Topics

Price July From

Recent Stories

Tabreed reports solid results for H1 2019 with und ..

3 minutes ago

Making Pakistan clean, green is collective respons ..

2 minutes ago

Expatriates playing vital role for stability, deve ..

2 minutes ago

Attock police arrested eight suspects, drugs recov ..

6 minutes ago

Total recall: N. Koreans in memory championship su ..

7 minutes ago

Stopping statins may increase cardiovascular risk

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.