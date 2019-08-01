OPEC Daily Basket Price Announced For Wednesday
VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Aug, 2019) The price of OPEC basket of fourteen crudes stood at US$65.53 a barrel on Wednesday, 31st July, compared with $64.62 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.
The fourteen crudes, from separate OPEC member countries, include a mix of blends and light and heavy crudes, including the UAE’s Murban.