OPEC Daily Basket Price Announced For Wednesday

Thu 12th September 2019

The price of OPEC basket of fourteen crudes stood at US$62.08 a barrel on Wednesday, 11th September, compared with US$62.74 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Sep, 2019) The price of OPEC basket of fourteen crudes stood at US$62.08 a barrel on Wednesday, 11th September, compared with US$62.74 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The fourteen crudes, from separate OPEC member countries, include a mix of blends and light and heavy crudes, including the UAE’s Murban.

Your Thoughts and Comments

