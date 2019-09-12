OPEC daily basket price announced for Wednesday

The price of OPEC basket of fourteen crudes stood at US$62.08 a barrel on Wednesday, 11th September, compared with US$62.74 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Sep, 2019) The price of OPEC basket of fourteen crudes stood at US$62.08 a barrel on Wednesday, 11th September, compared with US$62.74 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The fourteen crudes, from separate OPEC member countries, include a mix of blends and light and heavy crudes, including the UAE’s Murban.