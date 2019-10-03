UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OPEC Daily Basket Price Announced For Wednesday

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 01:00 PM

OPEC daily basket price announced for Wednesday

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Oct, 2019) The price of OPEC basket of fourteen crudes stood at US$58.72 a barrel on Wednesday, 2nd October, compared with US$59.65 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Oriente (Ecuador), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

Related Topics

Iran Iraq UAE Kuwait Basra Price Equatorial Guinea Algeria Ecuador Saudi Arabia Congo Gabon Libya Nigeria Venezuela Angola October Arab

Recent Stories

Since 2006, public remains divided over whether fe ..

1 minute ago

Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum met t ..

36 minutes ago

Dry weather expected in most parts of country

36 minutes ago

COAS says national security intimately linked to e ..

36 minutes ago

Realme leap to quad camera era, introduced its fir ..

41 minutes ago

Putin Congratulates Steinmeier, Merkel on German U ..

38 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.