OPEC Daily Basket Price At $62.31 Pb Thursday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 hours ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 01:15 PM

OPEC daily basket price at $62.31 pb Thursday

The price of OPEC basket of fourteen crudes stood at $62.31 a barrel on Thursday, compared with $62.35 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Sep, 2019) The price of OPEC basket of fourteen crudes stood at $62.31 a barrel on Thursday, compared with $62.35 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes (ORB) is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Oriente (Ecuador), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Islamic Republic of Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

