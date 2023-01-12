OPEC Daily Basket Price At $78.23 Wednesday
Muhammad Irfan Published January 12, 2023 | 11:30 PM
VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jan, 2023) OPEC daily basket price stood at US$78.23 a barrel Wednesday, 11th January 2023, compared with US$77.00 the previous Tuesday, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.
The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Iran), Basrah Medium (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).