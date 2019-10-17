OPEC daily basket price declines to US$59.28

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Oct, 2019) The price of OPEC basket of fourteen crudes declined to stand at US$59.28 a barrel on Wednesday, 16th October, compared with US$59.62 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Oriente (Ecuador), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).