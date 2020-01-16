OPEC daily basket price down $0.31 a barrel Wednesday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jan, 2020) The price of OPEC basket of fourteen crudes stood at US$65.32 a barrel on Wednesday, 15th January, compared with $65.63 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The fourteen crudes, from separate OPEC member countries, includes a mix of blends and light and heavy crudes, including the UAE’s Murban.