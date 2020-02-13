OPEC daily basket price increases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Feb, 2020) The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC, daily basket price increased to US$55.54 a barrel on Wednesday, compared with US$54.16 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Oriente (Ecuador), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).