OPEC daily basket price rises to $59.54 a barrel Thursday

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Oct, 2019) The price of OPEC basket of fourteen crudes rose 26 cents to stand at US$59.54 a barrel on Thursday, 17th October, compared with US$59.28 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Oriente (Ecuador), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).