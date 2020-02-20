OPEC Daily Basket Price Rises To US$58.35 A Barrel Wednesday
The price of OPEC basket of fourteen crudes stood at US$58.35 a barrel on Wednesday, 19th February 2020, compared with US$56.68 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations
The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Oriente (Ecuador), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).