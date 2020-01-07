OPEC Daily Basket Price Rises To US$70.89 A Barrel On Monday
Tue 07th January 2020 | 02:45 PM
VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jan, 2020) The price of OPEC basket of fourteen crudes rose US$1.5 to stand at US$70.89 a barrel on Monday, compared with US$69.39 the previous Friday, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.
The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Oriente (Ecuador), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).