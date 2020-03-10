UrduPoint.com
OPEC Daily Basket Price Stands At $34.71 A Barrel Monday

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 02:15 PM

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Mar, 2020) The price of OPEC basket of fourteen crudes stood at US$34.71 a barrel on Monday, 9th March, 2020, compared with US$48.33 the previous Friday, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Oriente (Ecuador), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

Your Thoughts and Comments

