OPEC Daily Basket Price Stands At $41.20 A Barrel Wednesday

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 02:00 PM

OPEC daily basket price stands at $41.20 a barrel Wednesday

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Oct, 2020) The price of OPEC basket of thirteen crudes stood at US$41.20 a barrel on Wednesday, 14th October, compared with US$40.68 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

