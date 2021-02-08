UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OPEC Daily Basket Price Stands At $58.92 A Barrel Friday

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 02:15 PM

OPEC daily basket price stands at $58.92 a barrel Friday

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Feb, 2021) The price of OPEC basket of thirteen crudes stood at US$58.92 a barrel on Friday, 5th February, compared with US$58.25 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

Related Topics

Iran Iraq UAE Kuwait Basra Price Equatorial Guinea Algeria Saudi Arabia Congo Gabon Libya Nigeria Venezuela Angola February Arab

Recent Stories

Plastic import increases 18.08% to $1,119 mln in 1 ..

2 minutes ago

Sale and purchase of votes can't serve democracy: ..

2 minutes ago

Haitian opposition names judge as transitional pre ..

2 minutes ago

PM directs to reduce burden of indirect taxes on p ..

15 minutes ago

UAE Foreign Minister, Spanish counterpart discuss ..

21 minutes ago

Three kite sellers arrested in sialkot

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.