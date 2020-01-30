UrduPoint.com
OPEC Daily Basket Price Stands At $61.04 A Barrel Wednesday

OPEC daily basket price stands at $61.04 a barrel Wednesday

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jan, 2020) The price of OPEC basket of fourteen crudes stood at US$61.04 a barrel on Wednesday, compared with US$60.67 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Oriente (Ecuador), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

