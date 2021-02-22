UrduPoint.com
OPEC Daily Basket Price Stands At $61.30 A Barrel Friday

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 02:30 PM

OPEC daily basket price stands at $61.30 a barrel Friday

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Feb, 2021) The price of OPEC basket of thirteen crudes stood at US$61.30 a barrel on Friday, 19th February, compared with US$63.43 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

