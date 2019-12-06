OPEC Daily Basket Price Stands At $64.81 A Barrel Thursday
Fri 06th December 2019
VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Dec, 2019) The price of OPEC basket of fourteen crudes stood at $64.81 a barrel on Thursday, compared with $63.39 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.
The fourteen crudes, from separate OPEC member countries, includes a mix of blends and light and heavy crudes, including the UAE’s Murban