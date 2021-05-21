OPEC daily basket price stands at $65.29 a barrel Thursday

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st May, 2021) The price of OPEC basket of thirteen crudes stood at US$65.29 a barrel on Thursday, 20th May, compared with US$65.95 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).