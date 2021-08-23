UrduPoint.com

OPEC Daily Basket Price Stands At $66.13 A Barrel Friday

Mon 23rd August 2021

OPEC daily basket price stands at $66.13 a barrel Friday

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Aug, 2021) The price of OPEC basket of thirteen crudes stood at US$66.13 a barrel on Friday, 20th August, compared with US$66.08 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

