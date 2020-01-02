UrduPoint.com
OPEC Daily Basket Price Stands At $67.96 A Barrel Tuesday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 03:15 PM

OPEC daily basket price stands at $67.96 a barrel Tuesday

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jan, 2020) The price of OPEC basket of fourteen crudes stood at US$67.96 a barrel on Tuesday, 31st December 2019, compared with US$68.89 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Oriente (Ecuador), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

