UrduPoint.com

OPEC Daily Basket Price Stands At $69.71 A Barrel Tuesday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 02:00 PM

OPEC daily basket price stands at $69.71 a barrel Tuesday

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Aug, 2021) The price of OPEC basket of thirteen crudes stood at US$69.71 a barrel on Tuesday, 24th August, compared with US$67.33 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

Related Topics

Iran Iraq UAE Kuwait Basra Price Equatorial Guinea Algeria Saudi Arabia Congo Gabon Libya Nigeria Venezuela Angola August Arab

Recent Stories

ChiNext Index lower at midday Wednesday

ChiNext Index lower at midday Wednesday

1 minute ago
 China's overnight Shibor interbank rate decreases ..

China's overnight Shibor interbank rate decreases Wednesday

1 minute ago
 Moscow evacuates Russians, ex-Soviet citizens from ..

Moscow evacuates Russians, ex-Soviet citizens from Afghanistan

2 minutes ago
 Rangers return recovered items to rightful owners

Rangers return recovered items to rightful owners

2 minutes ago
 Chinese shares mixed at midday Wednesday

Chinese shares mixed at midday Wednesday

2 minutes ago
 PM inaugurates the country's first smart forest in ..

PM inaugurates the country's first smart forest in Sheikhupura

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.