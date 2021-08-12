UrduPoint.com

OPEC Daily Basket Price Stands At $70.52 A Barrel Wednesday

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 01:15 PM

OPEC daily basket price stands at $70.52 a barrel Wednesday

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Aug, 2021) The price of OPEC basket of thirteen crudes stood at US$70.52 a barrel on Wednesday, 11th August, compared with US$70.13 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

