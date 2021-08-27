UrduPoint.com

OPEC Daily Basket Price Stands At $70.75 A Barrel Thursday

OPEC daily basket price stands at $70.75 a barrel Thursday

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Aug, 2021) The price of OPEC basket of thirteen crudes stood at $70.75 a barrel on Thursday, 26th August, compared with $70.59 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes (ORB) is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

