UrduPoint.com

OPEC Daily Basket Price Stands At $70.90 A Barrel Friday

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 01:30 PM

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Aug, 2021) The price of OPEC basket of thirteen crudes stood at US$70.90 a barrel on Friday, 13th August, compared with US$71.32 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

