UrduPoint.com

OPEC Daily Basket Price Stands At $71.27 A Barrel Wednesday

Faizan Hashmi 10 minutes ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 02:45 PM

OPEC daily basket price stands at $71.27 a barrel Wednesday

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Sep, 2021) The price of OPEC basket of thirteen crudes stood at US$71.27 a barrel on Wednesday, 1st September, compared with US$71.43 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

