OPEC Daily Basket Price Stands At $71.30 A Barrel Monday

Tue 07th September 2021

OPEC daily basket price stands at $71.30 a barrel Monday

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Sep, 2021) The price of OPEC basket of thirteen crudes stood at US$71.30 a barrel on Monday, 6th September, compared with US$72.58 the previous Friday, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

