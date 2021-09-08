UrduPoint.com

OPEC Daily Basket Price Stands At $71.35 A Barrel Tuesday

OPEC daily basket price stands at $71.35 a barrel Tuesday

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Sep, 2021) The price of OPEC basket of thirteen crudes stood at US$71.35 a barrel on Tuesday, 7th September, compared with US$71.30 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

