UrduPoint.com

OPEC Daily Basket Price Stands At $71.43 A Barrel Tuesday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 02:00 PM

OPEC daily basket price stands at $71.43 a barrel Tuesday

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Sep, 2021) The price of OPEC basket of thirteen crudes stood at US$71.43 a barrel on Tuesday, 31st August, compared with US$71.88 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

Related Topics

Iran Iraq UAE Kuwait Basra Price Equatorial Guinea Algeria Saudi Arabia Congo Gabon Libya Nigeria Venezuela Angola August Arab

Recent Stories

Russia Ready to Restore Relations With Georgia if ..

Russia Ready to Restore Relations With Georgia if Tbilisi Interested - Lavrov

10 minutes ago
 Experts advise sugarcane growers to cultivate crop ..

Experts advise sugarcane growers to cultivate crop in September

10 minutes ago
 3559 new cases reported, daily covid deaths tally ..

3559 new cases reported, daily covid deaths tally reaches 101

10 minutes ago
 Top Indian Diplomat to Visit Slovenia, Croatia, De ..

Top Indian Diplomat to Visit Slovenia, Croatia, Denmark From September 2-5

10 minutes ago
 Exchange of Lunar Samples Between NASA, China Unli ..

Exchange of Lunar Samples Between NASA, China Unlikely in Near Future - Chief Sc ..

10 minutes ago
 UAE ambassador presents copy of her credentials to ..

UAE ambassador presents copy of her credentials to Polish Foreign Ministry

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.